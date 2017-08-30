Prince George starts school on Thursday 7 September after four years of being at home with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, bar a few overseas royal tours sprinkled here and there including Canada, Poland and Germany.

But the tot is done with royal duties for the moment and will begin his education next week at Thomas's Battersea in London, Kensington Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George's reception classroom."

The third-in-line to the throne will have some familiar faces by his side for the biggest day of his life so far as Kate and William will be there to hold their eldest child's hand as he trots off to his first ever lesson.

George's day comes with other new beginnings for the royals, since the young family make a permanent move from Amner Hall, Norfolk to Kensington Palace in London this autumn as Kate and William dedicate more time to their duties.

It'll no doubt be a surprise to fellow parents after the Duchess told a few of them earlier this year: "I may see you at the school gates". She's a woman of her word...

It echoes Prince William's first day at school when his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, accompanied him at Wetherby in January 1987 while his father Prince Charles was unexpectedly stuck in a snowstorm. They both took Prince Harry to school on his first day as they were joined by an excitable William. The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied a young Charles for his first day at Cheam, so it's a bit of a royal tradition.

Taking George to school themselves also reiterates the fact that they want to be hands on parents with George and Princess Charlotte.

George's new school is mix-sexed and offers "a rich and broad education which inspires enjoyment, learning and achievement" at a price of £6,000 a term. The most important school rule is to "be kind" and despite being primarily Christian, is open to children of all faiths.

Despite the school having a Kensington branch nearby their royal residence, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the middle-class south west London area for their first-born son to begin his education.

The school places a strong emphasis on high academic standards set within a broad curriculum, focusing on art, ballet, computing, drama, modern foreign languages, music and PE – which are all taught by specialist teachers.