Kate Winslet has revealed the reason why many women are attracted to her The Mountain Between Us co-star Idris Elba. The Titanic star has said that it is her on-screen partner's looks that make some women go weak at the knees.

"Well, it's his soft brown eyes, it's his beautiful skin... his pillow lips," the 42-year-old actress told Extra TV while promoting their film The Mountain Between Us, which released on Friday (6 October).

"It's actually a nightmare — you need to know that," she joked about all the female attention that Elba receives.

While on The Graham Norton Show, Winslet disclosed some details about the 45-year-old actor, revealing that Elba has a "thing" for feet.

Winslet said she had to keep her socks on for a sex scene due to Elba's fetish for feet even though she was almost naked for the X-rated scene.

Talking about the sex scene, Winslet said that she "had to get quite bossy".

"I've done quite a lot of these scenes before and poor [director Hany Abu-Assad] was really quite nervous and had an extensive shot list and I thought, 'We are never going to get this done.'

"Idris was a bit nervous too and everything was moving a bit slowly, so I just said, 'Okay boys, this is what we are going to do...' and we just got on with it," she added.

Meanwhile, Winslet, in a recent episode of the Lorraine show, was asked if she ever had romantic feelings for her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I think for Leo and I, it was seven months of very intense work, we were both really very young. And luckily, and this was the fortunate thing, we never fancied each other.

"I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this... be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing," she revealed.