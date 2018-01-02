Former Towie star Kate Wright has kept mum on her blossoming relationship with former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand, but she appears to have let on a little about her new life with her latest Instagram post.

The 26-year-old television star got emotional upon reflecting over her past year, sharing two snaps to her 737,000 followers of herself with Ferdinand and another of his three children on a beach.

She captioned the post: "2017.... the hardest but most rewarding year yet! Ups & downs but I have gained 4 of the most precious people .... Happy new year everyone, I hope your year is filled with health & happiness, keep your loved ones close ❤️❤️".

The loved-up couple of over a year beam with happiness in the first snap as they stand in front of a swimming pool. Wright wears a cream cropped tie-up blouse with a matching satin maxi skirt and nude strappy heels.

Coordinating with his lady in neutral clothing, Ferdinand looks casual but cool in a nude T-shirt and shorts with black trainers.

The second shot no doubt pulled on the heartstrings of fans as Lorenz, Tate and Tia stand on a beach side by side, looking at the ocean.

Fans went wild over the shot as they credited Wright for the football pundit's newfound happiness.

One person said: "I have so much respect for you @xkatiewright for what you are doing with Rio and his stunning kids!! Your definitely Rios guardian angel happy New year ".

While another added: "How precious and wonderful that you have found happiness and those beautiful children have you in their lives too ❤️xxx".

A third said: "What a great couple. You both look so good together. Happy new year to you all! Both of you and your cute kids deserve every happiness!"

Wright left ITVBe show Towie in early 2017 to begin a life with aspiring boxer Ferdinand and his three children from his marriage to the late Rebecca Ellison. She passed away in 2015 at the age of 34 from breast cancer.

The Towie star shared her first snap with Ferdinand on 8 December showing them holding hands and laughing together, captioning it: "Bestie❤️".

Her followers commended her for being the reason why Ferdinand is smiling again, with one person telling her: "I'm so glad to see you've put a smile back on this fellas face and his little family. Keep doing what you're doing sweet cheeks wishing you all a very happy Christmas and fabulous new year xx".