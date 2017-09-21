Although Katie Holmes prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight, the Batman Begins star took to social media to share a rare throwback photo, which according to her fans, is "absolutely breathtaking".

The 38-year-old posted a sexy black and white photo on her official Instagram page which features her giving a fierce look in an oversized jacket and a tiny skirt. She keeps her lower buttons open and bares her stomach for the "sultry" photoshoot.

The former wife of Tom Crusie lets her tresses flow freely, and captioned the Instagram photo: "Happy Wednesday." Her one million followers rushed to the comments section to compliment her style.

A user wrote, "Hot sultry and stunning look." Another said, "Yes thanks, same to you! Absolutely gorgeous." A fan noted, "Wow! I'm speechless," while another found the photo "powerful".

"Wow!!! Now that is a powerful shot!" reads a comment. A social media user said, "You get more beautiful as you age." Another noted, "Still one of the most beautiful women in the world."

Some users observed that her tummy shots are weird. "Not your most flattering pose. I just don't like tummy shots. Looks as bad as a plumbers crack. Thank God you're so beautiful," wrote one in the comments section.

"What's with the weird stomach," another asked. The post comes after Holmes was publicly spotted holding hands with actor Jamie Foxx on Malibu beach in early September.

A source told People Magazine,"They've been friends for years. That blossomed into a wonderful relationship that they both enjoy."

The source close to Foxx said, "Neither seems to be in a rush to take it further." An insider close to Holmes insisted that the connection is farther from serious. "They remain friends and while Katie is in Los Angeles, she is happy to spend time with him, as well as many other friends."

Dating rumours swirled around Holmes and Foxx in 2013, after the actress split from husband of six years Tom Crusie.