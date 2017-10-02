She is known for going under the knife multiple times in pursuit of physical perfection, but it looks like Katie Price's recent facelift was one step too far for fans. The former glamour model is facing a barrage of fresh abuse after posting a new video on her Instagram page.

In the clip, the 39-year-old TV personality is sitting at a dressing table wearing a white hoodie as she promotes her beauty range.

She told her 1.6m followers: "Hi everyone, make sure you go over now to my new Katie Price beauty page and see all about my new collection, what's coming up, my favourite products, and other little beauty tips."

Sadly, it was her radical new look that followers were more keen to discuss. A number of shocked fans pointed out that she now looked like a feline with one writing: "Your eyes are disappearing, you're looking like cats eyes! Strings pulled too tight!"

Another weighed in comparing her to Jackie Stallone, who is notorious for having countless botched procedures. Sylvester's mother previously complained that she had been left looking "like a chipmunk with a mouth full of walnuts".

However, Price was not short of supporters, who rushed her defence. "She was and still is so beautiful. Don't let it concern you, its her face," one person said.

Another added: "Hi Katie your one beautiful girl and you have one lovely figure :) x"

Some of her concerned followers urged her to give up on enhancement surgery and age gracefully. "You look 10 years older than you are!" one pointed out while another said: "[You] look like if you smiled your face would crack, too tight, you're gorgeous but the face is too tight just be you, Katie."

Back in July, the mother-of-five underwent a pioneering new procedure described as a "Silhouette Face Lift" that uses permanent surgical threads that remain in the skin tissue in an effort to reinvigorate her skin.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughes's girlfriend, Olivia Attwood, has waded into an earlier spat between the two, branding Price 'tragic' and 'delusional' for 'flirty' messages to the Love Island Star. Fans may recall that the pair became embroiled in an online feud after he posted the messages on Instagram and WhatsApp.

"Katie is a bit delusional to think Chris would fancy her or cheat on me. I don't think she cared about the fact he was in a relationship or much younger than her," she told OK magazine. "I guess she was testing the waters to see if she had a shot."