Katie Price has landed in the middle of yet another scandal. According to a report, the reality star is being investigated by police over a revenge porn claim. The 39-year-old English TV personality, who was allegedly drunk, is said to have aired her ex-husband Alex Reid's sex tape despite vowing never to make it public.

Price was filming the Celebrity's Big Brother's Bit On The Side when the alleged incident took place. According to The Sun, while taking a break from the shoot, the former glamour model, who was allegedly "drunk and giggling" went on to share the clip with the audience present in the studio.

At least 40 strangers were said to have been present as the mum-of-five allegedly played the phone clip that allegedly showed Reid dressed in a corset and fishnets, performing a lewd act with a sex toy.

"She had asked us if we wanted to see it, and none of us replied," a witness was quoted as saying by the newspaper. "We all watched it, but we didn't react. No one was laughing or cheering her on or anything like that."

Although it is not clear at the moment as to who reported the alleged incident, police are said to be looking into the issue.

"Inquiries are ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment," a statement from the police read.

This comes after the Loose Women star was reported by her ex for allegedly boasting about private photos and tapes of Reid. While Price admitted to having the footage in July last year, she had clarified that she would never make the "disturbing" footage public.

"When I've split up with exes, they've gone on a rampage, slagging me off. The only way I get retaliation is I do books, but I don't slag them off, I tell the truth," she had said in a Heat magazine interview.

"Now, with Alex for example, the amount of stories he's done on me, but he forgets what videos and pictures I have of him. All my friends have seen them, but not once have I ever put them out," Price boasted. She added: "One, it would disturb everyone to the grave and number two, they're not flattering, they're disgusting. You look at them and you're disgusted."

Price and Reid were married for close to a year until the model divorced the athlete in 2011. At the time, she had accused him of "changing" and had added that "[Reid's] desire to promote himself caused a change in the dynamic of our relationship and contributed to our alienation".