Katie Price allegedly spent the night with X Factor music mogul Simon Cowell in a secret tryst that ended her plans to marry Leandro Penna.

The 38-year-old glamour model colluded with Cowell to disguise the rendezvous as a "business meeting" in order to promote her pop star aspirations.

However, Penna, who was engaged to the star at the time of the incident in 2012, claims his suspicions were raised claims when she returned home drunk at 8am the next morning.

Speaking to The Sun, he admitted his worst fears were confirmed once he checked her text messages.

The 31-year-old said: "It was clear this was not just a business meeting."

"I asked her if she'd f****d Simon and she said, 'No, of course not'.

"She was angry, she asked me where I got that from. In the end, I told her: 'I'd read the texts, you lie'. We barely spoke for the next few weeks."

The Argentinian initially gave his blessing to the meeting because he believed Cowell to be gay, even though mother-of-five Price was "dressed more like a provocative hooker than elegant or business like".

However, "overwhelming" messages, apparently sent by Cowell, revealed his desperation to repeat the pair's night together. But, mindful of his carefully curated clean-cut image, another read: "I have to make sure no one is following you."

A source close to the star revealed details of the extreme precautions taken by Cowell, 57, to keep the relationship secret.

Price reportedly left her home in Horsham, West Sussex, at 5pm with a friend, travelling to the Mayfair Hotel in London.

The pair then left her car there as a decoy, before Cowell's chauffeur driven Rolls-Royce drove her the remaining few miles to the music mogul's £10m ($12m) mansion in Holland Park.

"That had his staff in it – and they knew to ensure Katie got to his place without being tailed," the source continued.

Penna, currently a TV presenter in Chile, went on to add, "It's the reason I split up with her."

Price is now married to part-time stripper Jordan Hayler, while X Factor boss Cowell is now father to two-year-old Eric with partner Lauren Silverman.

Both deny the allegations they had an affair.

A spokesperson for Cowell said: "Katie and Simon are nothing more than friends and have been for many, many years."