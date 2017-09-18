Katie Price is enlisting the help of her disabled son to make sweet music. The former glamour model revealed during 'An Audience With Katie Price' in Swindon that she would be collaborating with 15-year-old Harvey as she makes a fresh bid for chart success.

Harvey, who is her son by retired footballer Dwight Yorke, suffers from severe autism, septooptic dysplasia and syndrome. He is a keen piano player and last year wowed fans with his rendition of We Wish You A Merry Christmas on the keyboard.

"One of these dates I'll be bringing Harvey on stage. He'd love it with all the people," the 39-year-old star told the crowd at her one-woman show.

"I wanted to sing tonight a song called Heaven and Harvey is learning it on the piano. So for one of my tour dates I'll get him up and we'll perform together."

Fans will recall that Price released her album A Whole New World with then husband Peter Andre in 2006. The record peaked at number 20 on the UK album charts. In June, she debuted her single I Got U on Loose Women. It was considered a flop and failed to break into the top 40.

Despite her failed previous attempts to dominate the charts, the mother of five refuses to give up on her passion. "I'm releasing more music, I'm going to bring out an album - I don't care what anyone thinks. I'm doing it because I can and I will," she told the audience."I didn't get many sales but I'm still doing it. I might even try and style out a music video."

Price has lots of material thanks to her highly-publicised break up with husband Kieran Hayler. In a bizarre turn of events, the ex-stripper who allegedly cheated with their children's nanny weeks after renewing their wedding vows, was sitting in the audience.

She couldn't resist the opportunity to humiliate him and joined in with the crowd as they jeered and booed. "Stand up Kieran! Seriously stand up and take it," she shouted. "Tell him, tell him what you think. That's it! Bury your head further. I said to him come and watch the show."