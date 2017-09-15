Katie Price channelled her alter-ego Jordan by stripping nude in eye-popping photos for her official 2018 calendar. Price was spotted shooting for her latest calendar in Miami, showing off her surgically enhanced breasts and booty in several skimpy photos.

The mother-of-five showcased her breasts in a sheer netted kaftan, cut till her navel. In another sizzling shot, Katie stripped completely nude and seductively posed with her legs spread open with only a hat covering her modesty in one of the photos. Click here to view all the calendar photos.

In another image Katie posed in nothing but a sheer chiffon shirt, showing off her naked booty. For another shot, she wore a vibrant swimsuit with a neckline and teamed up with a snakeskin belt.

The 39-year-old model's racy shots were taken during her trip to Miami earlier this year and were featured on an episode of Katie Price: My Crazy Life. In the episode, Price didn't hesitate to strip despite the fact that she was breaking the law by taking off her kit on a family-friendly beach.

''I don't care!" she explained when alerted that nudity was illegal on the beach. Recently, Katie revealed that she is divorcing her third husband Kieran Hayler after he confessed to cheating on her with their children's nanny for almost a year.

The English TV personality told The Sun, "Kieran told me they were f*****g all over my house for a year. They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids' bathroom,"

Revealing more about her split from Hayler, mother-of-five further explained to the outlet, "He said they'd had sex a handful of times and then a handful became a year. It was always unprotected because apparently, that added to the thrill of it for him.

"I was absolutely gutted and I was crying and going mad, like a lunatic. I can remember shouting over and over that if I went off and hurt myself it would be his fault."