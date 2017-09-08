Katie Price has once again managed to invoke the ire of her fans on Instagram. The former glamour model, who frequently posts pictures of her children on social media, especially of her 10-year-old daughter Princess, shared a back-to-school photo but only to stir a new frenzy online.

"First day back for Princess and J," she wrote alongside an adorable snap of the siblings, which she shared with her 1.6 million fans on Instagram. But, like always, some users couldn't stop finding faults with the picture, more so with Princess' pose.

"How old is she? 8? Why is she pouting??" a critic wrote, adding fuel to a furor that's no surprise to Price's followers. The former Celebrity Big Brother star has received flak in the past as well for posting glamorous photos of her 10-year-old with makeup on.

"Why do you encourage your poor daughter to act just like you?!?" a follower commented, while another wrote, "No shade but @officialkatieprice why are you posting pics of your children in their uniforms?"

Marking her little ones' first day in the new session, Price shared the image of Princess and 12-year-old Junior – who she shares with former husband Peter Andre – with her fans on Instagram. And needless to say, the brother-sister duo cut an adorable picture, posing in front of a bright pink Land Rover.

While some fans questioned Princess' pout or her pose, others flocked to the comments section to gush over the two, "Omg mini Katie & mini peter," one fan wrote.

"Beautiful children, you & Peter did something Amazing "twice" together you should both be very grateful," shared someone else.

Another fan added, "The image of his dad and she is beautiful like her mother."

Meanwhile, Price has been going through a rough phase in her marriage to ex-stripper Kieran Hayler after discovering his affair with the family nanny. And as she is known to be headed towards her third divorce, The Sun reported that she has her ex-husband Andre to lean on.

"Katie and Pete have had their ups and downs over the years after getting divorced but he has really pulled through for her during this difficult time," a source told the publication.

"He's been incredibly supportive and understanding about what she is going through."