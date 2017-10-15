Katie Price is "terrified" about her son's safety following a threatening anonymous email to her management company. The Loose Women star has been warned that Harvey's face would be "smashed in" unless she pays £50,000.

The Sun reports that the TV personality has informed the police after coming to know about the email, in which the blackmailers have also threatened to release details of an affair they claim Katie's husband Kieran Hayler, 30, was having with a friend.

Price was told to deliver the money and a designer Armani dress to an East London address for the safety of her son Harvey. She revealed on ITV's Loose Women last year that he had been targeted with kidnapping before.

Price, who has cancelled her Manchester gig after receiving the anonymous email warning, has said, "I'm terrified. This is clearly a blackmail threat, and I need to be at home with my family."

"This is all the more horrifying for Katie because she has experienced threats against her children before," a source close to Price told the news website.

The source continued, "On three separate occasions, she has had to get the police involved."

"The thought of anyone harming the kids sickens her to the core, and until the police have caught the perpetrator, she feels she just can't leave them," the source said.

"Katie is really shaken by this and is hoping against hope that the police catch this person as soon as possible. She knows they will be living in fear until they do."

Police are taking the matter "extremely seriously", with the on-going investigation leading authorities to an address in Romford, East London, where a woman who answered the door denied any knowledge of the threat to Harvey.