Katie Price has made the shocking admission that she watched the late Hugh Hefner have sex with young girls after he invited her to stay at the Playboy mansion.

The 39-year-old former glamour model did not do the deed with Hef herself, but told a jaw-dropping account of when she paid a visit to his famous LA residence.

During her one-woman show in Liverpool on Thursday night (28 September), Price recalled staying at the mansion for six weeks and posing topless on American Playboy's cover in 2002, The Sun reports.

She said: "It was a big achievement for me to be on Playboy. I remember Hugh invited me and he wouldn't let me bring anyone. I was so nervous."

The Loose Women panellist also claimed that Hef asked her to be his girlfriend, but she declined his offer as she didn't want to have sex with him.

She continued: "I was really intimidated at first. He told me he wanted me to be his girlfriend but to be his girlfriend you have to do the deed. You either encourage it or you don't and I didn't."

"I saw him do the deed with younger girls. On a Monday, Wednesday and Friday we would all go out and then back to his room. Some of the toys were like a Dyson hoover."

Despite feeling intimidated by the editor-in-chief of the famous magazine, Price has expressed her mourning for Hef all over her Instagram page.

Hefner, who was also a political activist and philanthropist, passed away at his home in Holmby Hills in Los Angeles at 91. Price shared her Playboy covers in tribute to the star. She was completely nude on the first cover while she wore a corset in another cover shot.

Price also posted two pictures of herself with Hefner, captioning the first: "What sad news this morning of this lovely man. Great times ✨"

Another snap showed her kissing Hefner on the lips, writing alongside it: "Great memories with Hugh❤️"

The television personality received a lot of criticism from followers over the shots, with one person commenting: "And here it goes again...making it all about Katie price".

Another put: "And this is what the suffragettes fought for" as a third added: "Not like you to try and get a bit of attention Katie...."

Hefner's ashes were interred at Westwood Memorial Park in Los Angeles, in the crypt beside Marilyn Monroe in which he paid for in 1992. He said in 2009: "Spending eternity next to Marilyn is an opportunity too sweet to pass up."