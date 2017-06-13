In order to promote her album Witness, Katy Perry live-streamed her life last weekend but the songstress suffered a major wardrobe malfunction during the show as she accidentally revealed her bare bottom.

The singer went Big Brother style as she moved into a nine-room apartment fitted with 42 cameras to document her life, which her fans could watch live on her YouTube channel. However, things got a bit out of hand when the Roar singer decided to take a massage.

The 32-year-old Bon Appétit singer went naked to get a relaxing massage but due to the positioning of the camera, she ended up momentarily exposing her naked butt cheeks. This is not the first time the songstress has suffered a major wardrobe malfunction as she has previously revealed her underwear to thousands of concert goers during the BBC One Big Event show on 27 May.

Apart from the wardrobe mishap, the singer managed to entertain her fans through the live streaming of Witness World Wide. She not only ranked her former boyfriends on their sexual performance but also called a truce with arch nemesis Taylor Swift, during the show.

The Dark Horse hit-maker also broke down before her therapist as she talked about her depression. "I built up this Katy Perry thing that everybody knows and that's the reason why they're tuning in and it's fantastic, but it's more of a facade," she confessed. "I'm human and I'm living under this crazy microscope," Parry sobbed.

During the livestream marathon, the singer had a live chat with the Late Late Show host James Corden and ranked her exes Diplo, John Mayer and Orlando Bloom based on their sexual performance.

"They're all amazing lovers and I want to have sex with all of them after I get out of this place. People are like Who's The One That Got Away about, and that's Groban," Perry said. Groban is "one of my good friends", she added.