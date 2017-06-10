Katy Perry has opened up about her inner demons during a YouTube livestream while promoting her new album.

The Chained To The Rhythm singer, 32, is letting fans into her world for 72 hours straight via her Witness World Wide online broadcast.

Her confession about having contemplated suicide came during a live therapy session with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Sing.

Katy – real name Katheryn Hudson – said: "I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed. You can be right or you can be loved; I just want to be loved."

Despite being urged to stop, emotional Katy went on to speak about how she had gone on to create a new identity for herself via her stage persona.

She explained: "The fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy and made this bigger-than-life personality.

"That's the point of this whole thing, if people can see I'm just like them then they can dream just as big. I'm a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I'm a big goofball."

However the singer – who appeared in the star-studded line-up of the One Love Manchester concert last week to raise money for the victims and families of the terror attack on May 22 – revealed that the burden of having to be the larger than life character that she had created had taken its toll and was the motivation for her recently chopping off her trademark long locks in favour of a pixie crop.

She sobbed: "I so badly want to be Kathryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry any more, sometimes."

Katy's loyal fans were quick to show their support for her on social media.

"So sad that @katyperry considered suicide!" tweeted one followed by the hashtag: "We love you Katy Perry."

Agreeing, a second added: "Nobody deserves to go through that and even think about suicide because of how bad it gets."

While a third assured: "You don't have to feel ashamed for thinking about suicide. Everybody has difficult moments but u r still strong! (sic)"

@katyperry you don't have to feel ashamed for thinking about suicide. Everybody has difficult moments but u r still strong! #WeLoveYouKaty — Witness ðŸ‘ï¸ (@catsrperfect) June 10, 2017

Katy released her fifth studio album entitled Witness yesterday (June 9).

That same day, her arch rival, Taylor Swift, 27, sensationally returned to service Spotify after previously pulling her entire catalogue from the online streaming service.

Critics are now questioning her timing with the pop star's team claiming the move was a treat for fans after last album 1989, released in 2014, surpassed the 10 million sales mark worldwide as certified by the Recording Industry Association Of America.

A Twitter message read: "In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalogue available to all streaming services tonight at midnight."

However, others believe Swift intended to overshadow Perry's album release.

Despite originally being friends, their bitter fallout is believed to have begun back in 2012 after Katy "encouraged" three dancers to leave Taylor's tour and join her own.

Taylor allegedly penned the burn track Bad Blood in response with Katy releasing new song Swish Swish as her musical two fingers up.

Katy recently accused Taylor of trying to damage her reputation among young pop fans.

She told NME: "I'm not Buddha – things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know?"

"Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up!"

The Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, or any other mental health problem, you can contact a free support service at Mind.org.uk or calling 0300 123 3393 (charges apply).