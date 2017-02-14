Katy Perry is the latest pop star confirmed to perform at the Brit Awards 2017. The 32-year-old is expected to perform her new single Chained To The Rhythm, marking her first UK TV appearance in three years.

The Dark Horse singer now completes the Brits 2017 line-up, which also boasts performances from Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, The 1975, Skepta, Little Mix and Emeli Sande. Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis will join forces to host the Brit Awards at London's O2 Arena on 22 February.

Teasing her anticipated performance, Perry said: "I'm excited to come back to one of my favourite countries, where most of my favourite musical influences come from. After three years, I'm excited to return to the Brits' stage to kick off a new era of purposeful pop." She added on Twitter: "YAY 2nd chapter of #ChainedToTheRhythm continues in LONDON!"

Sharing his anticipation for Perry's appearance, Jason Iley, Brits chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK, said: "Katy Perry, one of the biggest artists in the world, is the perfect artist to complete our incredible 2017 line-up. She's a global superstar who will bring even more glamour, fun and excitement with her exclusive UK Brits performance next week."

Perry is fresh from her performance at the Grammy Awards 2017, where she performed Chained To The Rhythm live for the first time. The disco-pop number features Skip Marley and subtly takes a politically-charged direction in the midst of a music industry backlash towards the President Trump administration.

More than three years after the release of the chart-topping Prism, the I Kissed A Girl hitmaker is expected to release her fourth studio album later in 2017. Fans should prepare to hear the singer like never before, as Perry teased to People: "Obviously, you're going to get all that fun, kind of 'me,' fluffy stuff that you love. There are songs that are like California Girls and Teenage Dream. But I think there's definitely another angle that you have yet to see because I just feel something totally different."

Skepta and Little Mix lead the Brits 2017 nominations with three each while David Bowie has earned two nods posthumously.

Listen to Katy Perry's Chained To The Rhythm: