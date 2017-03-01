Another Hollywood couple bites the dust as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split after a year of dating. The announcement comes as a surprise after the former couple were pictured attending Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party on 26 February.

Announcing the split, a publicist released a statement on behalf of Perry, 32, and Bloom, 40, on 1 March, stating: "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

It is not yet known what caused the split but their hectic schedules could have played a part – Perry is currently promoting her new single Chained to the Rhythm ahead of her musical comeback while Bloom is preparing for the release of the next Pirates of the Caribbean instalment in May.

As Perry and Bloom go their separate ways, IBTimes UK takes a look back at their year-long relationship.

10 January 2016

The pair are pictured together for the first time at the Weinstein Co and Netflix Golden Globes after-party where eyewitnesses say they flirted up a storm. Perry and Bloom then leave the party together via a private entrance and later spend the night at Fox's star-studded bash.

21 January 2016

Perhaps their first official date, the pair are spotted attending a one-man play in Los Angeles, The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, and take a picture with the cast backstage.

12 February 2016

Adele had some celebrity guests at her Los Angeles concert with the couple spotted in the audience. A source, who caught them sharing a kiss, told the Mail Online: "They seemed to just be enjoying the show as they sung and danced along with some of their other friends. At certain points Orlando would give Katy a peck on the lips but then would just carry on enjoying Rolling in the Deep."

April 2016

Perry gives Bloom a taster of her world on a trip to Coachella music festival. Just like the Adele concert, the couple indulged in more PDA with a source telling E! News: "They came in about 20 minutes into The Kills set. They were hugging and [were] with a group of other people. Orlando was behind her and swaying with her to the music. They also were vaping together. They were kissing and very much a couple."

2 May 2016

It's official! The stars make their first official appearance as a couple at the Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York. Although they walked the red carpet separately, the pair posed for photos inside and later shared a taxi back to their hotel.

20 May 2016

The couple jet over to France where they attend the Cannes Film Festival. Perry also shares their first Instagram photo.

July 2016

Are Perry and Bloom engaged? The Dark Horse singer fuels rumours after wearing a band on her ring finger at the Democratic National Convention but the speculation soon settled down.

August 2016

Yes, those pictures surface. During an Italian holiday, Bloom is spotted casually paddleboarding while naked with a bikini-clad Perry sitting in front of him.

September 2016

Perry hints at strain on their relationship after complaining about the long distance. In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, she said: "My boyfriend lives in Malibu, and getting used to that [drive] was like, 'Are you kidding me? What kind of life is this'. There's no pop-over and I never really got used to Malibu 'cause it's halfway to Santa Barbara, so I'm always just going to Santa Barbara then."

November 2016

Rumours of a split begin swirling with insiders alleging that Bloom was not ready to settle down. A source told InTouch Weekly: "Not long after Halloween, Orlando confessed to pals that he'd decided to end their relationship. He claimed that he's just not ready to get married and have babies."

December 2016

Clearly still together, Perry and Bloom enjoy a romantic trip to a mountain resort in Wyoming over the Christmas holidays.

January 2017

Perry throws a birthday party for Bloom in celebration of his 40th and even flew his mother in as a surprise.

26 February 2017

The couple attend the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles and are more than happy to pose for pictures together.

27 February 2017

Bloom poses with Perry's dog Butters in a Snapchat post with the caption: "A mighty heart."

1 March 2017

Perry and Bloom announce their split through publicists.