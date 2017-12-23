What better way to usher in the holiday season than by sharing throwback photos on social media, right? That is exactly what Katy Perry did on Thursday (21 December), just a few days before Christmas.

The Roar singer took to social media to share a couple of snaps that shows her dressed in a sexy Santa outfit, comprising of a red hat, strapless red satin dress with white fur running on the trim and a thick black belt. She teamed her Christmas ensemble with nude fishnet stockings and ankle-high black leather boot-heels.

The photos show Perry rocking her black long locks and natural makeup to accentuate her beauty. In the backdrop is a giant snowman and a Christmas tree.

The pictures, which are from the Y-100 Jingle Ball in December 2010, show Perry looking at the audience below from the stage while singing her hit songs. "tbt to when I put the ho in holidays," the 33-year-old wrote alongside the photos that she shared with her 68.2 million fans on Instagram.

The image has sent fans into a meltdown, with many taking to the comments section to call the singer "pretty" and "beautiful".

"The most beautiful woman in the world. You are so gorgeous," a fan gushed, while another added, "I love you Katy!! You look so pretty!"

While Perry's look has changed over the years, some fans pointed out that they are missing her look from six years ago. An ardent admirer wrote, "Miss that girl and look X", while another added, "Miss this hair so much it was beautiful."

"She still is beautiful inside and out, this was just Katy Perry. We are now seeing Katheryn Hudson," a fan said, while another added, "In my opinion she's happier and even more prettier now."

There were others who raved over Perry's on-stage costume, with a fan saying, "That's a really cute outfit."