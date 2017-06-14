Katy Perry was left red faced on the final day of her live stream when the crotch of her bodysuit gave way during her concert.

The Chained To The Rhythm singer accidently ripped her mailchain suit that resembled a disco ball during her concert at Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts in Los Angeles in Los Angeles on Monday (12 June). The performance was part of the live stream, which was meant to give fans a look at her private life and promote her latest album Witness.

Perry, 32, faced the embarrassing situation while she was performing the song Swish Swish from her fourth album titled Witness. She continued with her performance despite the wardrobe malfunction.

"That's cool... I just learned I have a hole in my pants. It's right near my hoo-ha... but I'm wearing underwear, don't you worry. So, I just want everyone who's watching to brace themselves. And I probably shouldn't have said anything, but I just know the Internet sees everything so I just wanna... I just, I can't," she joked with the audience.

"I was trying to be cool and I did that dance and now I realize I was not cool, especially when it comes out in pictures," Perry said and added. "Well, we're all human right? We all either got one or we don't or we got both. I won't let it take my power, how about that? Let's do that. Just don't look over here."

During the Swish Swish performance, Perry changed the lyrics to the song from "Don't you come for me" to "God bless you on your journey, oh, baby girl." The change in lyrics to the Swish Swish song – rumoured to be about Taylor Swift - comes after Perry expressed her wish to end her feud with Swift.

"I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually... I think it's time," she said during one of her live stream sessions. "I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, 'Yeah, we can do this.'"

Perry's latest wardrobe malfunction comes just two days after she accidently flashed her bare bum during one of her live stream sessions.