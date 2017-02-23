Katy Perry's performance of her song Chained to the Rhythm at the Brit Awards 2017 was something of a political spectacle.

Two ghoulish giant skeletons dressed like Donald Trump and Theresa May at their first White House meeting joined Perry on stage.

A load of white houses also danced around the 32-year-old singer – and then this happened.

One of the dancing white houses forgot where the edge of the stage was and danced right off it.

Whoops. Perry didn't pick up any awards at the Brits, but her performance stole the show.

There was also an emotional tribute to the late George Michael by his former Wham! bandmate and old school friend Andrew Ridgeley.

"On Christmas Day 2016, the greatest singer-songwriter of his generation, an icon of his era, and my beloved friend, George Michael, was lost," Ridgeley said.

"A supernova in a ferment of shining stars had been extinguished, and it felt like the sky had fallen in...We larked around and laughed a lot, we were the best of friends.

"George's contribution to the great archive of contemporary music rests alongside the immortals.

"George has left for us in his songs, in the transcendental beauty of his voice, and poetic expression of his soul, the very best of himself. I loved him and in return, we, you, have been loved."

Here's the full list of winners at the Brit Awards 2017.