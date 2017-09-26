Season 1 of This Is Us left us blearly-eyed, wet-nosed and a little bit hearbroken as we sat witness to the intensely emotional moments in the lives of the various Pearson family members.

We found out that Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), the TV dad of the year, dies sometime in his middle age, and that his daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz) believes it was her fault; Randall (Sterling K Brown) meets his biological father and watches as his health slowly deteriorates and he dies; Kevin (Justin Hartley) tries his hand at theatre and rekindles a romance with his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge); and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) marries Jack's best friend Miguel (Jon Huertas) following her first husband's death.

Season 2 will kick off with some big challenges for the Pearsons. Jack and Rebecca, who have been experiencing a difficult time in their marriage with try to explain to their teenage children that they plan to separate.

Moving into the present, Kate will attempt to overcome her insecurities as she starts her new career as a singer, Randall will find it difficult to convince his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) to adopt a child and Kevin will have to try to be a responsible adult as he attempts to maintain his relationship with Sophie while perusing his acting career.

While fans of the show are definitely waiting to see how their favourite characters take on life's hurdles, there is just one big question that everyone wants answered in season 2 — How does Jack die?

"It's fair to say that any looming big question that the audience is in a froth about is going to be answered in the course of the second season of the show," showrunner Dan Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly. "But it's also fair to say that we are going to be putting forth some new questions that are going to start getting asked after that — and that particularly involves Jack's fate."

Watch the premiere episode of season 2 of This Is Us on NBC on 26 September at 9pm ET/PT. Alternatively you can stream the show online via the NBC app and Hulu on 27 September at 5am ET/ 2am PT.