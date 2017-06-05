Life is carrying on as normal in London two days after the terror attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night (4 June) that left at least seven people dead and around 50 injured. Amid more visible police presence, commuters streamed across the bridge on Monday morning, and the nearby London Bridge underground station has also reopened with reduced access.

London Bridge terror attack
A police officer gives directions to a pedestrian by a cordon near Borough Market in LondonJustin Tallis/AFP
London Bridge terror attack
A woman carrying a Union flag walks with other commuters across London BridgeLeon Neal/Getty Images
London Bridge terror attack
Commuters cross London Bridge on Monday morning, 5 June 2017, after it was reopened following the terror attackJack Taylor/Getty Images
London Bridge terror attack
Commuters pass City of London police officers standing on London Bridge after it was reopenedPeter Nicholls/Reuters
London Bridge terror attack
Police officers stand guard as commuters leave London Bridge station after it was reopened on Monday 5 June 2017Jack Taylor/Getty Images
London Bridge terror attack
Commuters walk across London Bridge after it was reopened on the Monday morning following Saturday night's attackPeter Nicholls/Reuters
London Bridge terror attack
Commuters walk past flowers and messages left outside Monument Underground station near London BridgePeter Nicholls/Reuters
London Bridge terror attack
Bouquets of flowers are left at a pedestrian crossing near Borough MarketJustin Tallis/AFP
London Bridge terror attack
Armed police continue to guard the cordon around Borough MarketChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
London Bridge terror attack
A police officer patrols as commuters walk across London Bridge on Monday morning, 5 June 2017Justin Tallis/AFP
London Bridge terror attack
A police launch travels along the Thames near London Bridge after it was reopenedPeter Nicholls/Reuters
London Bridge terror attack
A woman asks a police officer to lay flowers near London Bridge on Sunday, the morning after the attackDaniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
London Bridge terror attack
Muslims lay flowers and show support for victims near the scene of the terrorist attack at London BridgeChristopher Furlong/Getty Images

This is the third terrorist attack in Britain this yea. Two weeks ago the arena blast in Manchester took the lives of 22 people, and five were killed in late March on London's Westminster Bridge.

Londoners took to Twitter to mock the suggestion that their city and country is engulfed with fear after the attacks. While many slammed a New York Times article claiming Britain was "still reeling" from the Manchester concert bombing in May as "hyped-up" and "absurd", others pointed out that the nation is mourning the victims, but life is still going on as usual.

Security barriers have been installed on Westminster and Waterloo bridges to separate pedestrians and traffic.

London Bridge terror attack
Pedestrians walk past newly erected barriers separating the road from the pavement on Westminster BridgeEstelle Shirbon/Reuters
London Bridge terror attack
Pedestrians walk past security barriers on Westminster BridgeHannah McKay/Reuters
London Bridge terror attack
Police on horses ride past a security barrier between the road and the pavement on Waterloo BridgeJustin Tallis/AFP

Police detained a number of people during early morning raids in east London as part of the investigation. Police had already arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London over the weekend.

London Bridge terror attack
Police officers stand outside a property that was raided in Newham, east LondonNeil Hall/Reuters
London Bridge terror attack
Police officers stand outside a property which was raided in Newham, east LondonNeil Hall/Reuters
London Bridge terror attack
Police officers escort a person detained after a property was raided in Newham, east LondonNeil Hall/Reuters

A public vigil will be held for the seven people killed in the van and knife attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. A statement from Mayor Sadiq Khan's office said the vigil will be held at 6pm local time on Monday (5 June) at Potters Fields Park, an open space which surrounds City Hall on the River Thames near Tower Bridge.

The mayor's office says the gathering is an opportunity for Londoners and visitors "to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives in Saturday's attack, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life."