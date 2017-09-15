Former welterweight champion Kell Brook says Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin's days are numbered ahead of his big middleweight title fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

Brook (36-2 record in boxing) faced Golovkin (37-0 record in boxing) in September 2016 as despite a spirited performance, the 31-year-old lost via TKO, having suffered a fractured eye socket.

Since the fight with Brook, "GGG" has faced Daniel Jacobs in what was arguably his toughest fight yet back in March, winning via unanimous decision in a contest that ended a nine-year knockout streak for the Kazakhstan native.

Golovkin will now face arguably his toughest opponent yet in Canelo (49-1-1 record in boxing) on Saturday (16 September) as many believe the winner of the fight can be considered the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

And Brook believes now is the best time for Canelo to face Golovkin as based on his last two performances, he showed that he was human and can be beaten.

"You're only good as your last fight and I just think his days are numbered," Brook said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "We've seen the best of him and I think people actually know — and this is a big factor — he is just human."

"Everyone thought he could walk through everyone and most of the fighters he fought were beaten before they were hit. Now they know he is human.

"He can be hit and he can be out-boxed, he can be beaten and top fighters are going to go in with that mentality. As long as they have trained properly and believe in themselves, they will beat this guy at middleweight."

As for a prediction, Brook says he is leaning towards Canelo, citing the various attributes that the Mexican has in his favour.

"It's hard to say, but I am leaning towards Canelo," he added. "He has excelled over the years; his variation, his speed and his youth... everything is going to play big factor on Saturday night."

"I still think I showed a blueprint on how to beat Golovkin and it was touch-and-go if he won the fight with Jacobs."