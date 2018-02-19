On Set Yesterday ðŸ’– @skechers A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:24am PST

Not many men would turn down Kelly Brook, but her own boyfriend Jeremy Parisi rejected her when she offered him her hand in marriage.

The 38-year-old has been sparking engagement rumours for several months after wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, but has recently confirmed that the couple are not betrothed.

Brook opened up about her three-year relationship with Parisi, claiming she had proposed to him during a romantic trip to Antigua earlier this month, but he turned her down because he was so embarrassed by the public display of affection.

The former glamour model took the rejection on the chin, however, telling OK! magazine: "When we were in Antigua and the sun was setting and we were up at Shirley Heights I said to Jeremy, "Will you marry me?" and he said, "Be quiet there are people around!"

"So I tried to propose but he said it was too busy and told me to be quiet! I've asked him, but it wasn't private enough!"

Brook has never been married but was once engaged to Hollywood actor Billy Zane after they met while filming Survival Island in Eleuthera, Bahamas, in 2004. They postponed the wedding after the death of Brook's father in 2007 and ended their romance in 2008.

Her other high-profile relationships have included Jason Statham, Matthew Morrison and Danny Cipriani.

Brook previously opened up about wanting to marry Italian model and Judo expert Parisi at some point on an episode of Celebrity Juice after admitting that their romance had flown by. Parisi, who resides in France, splits his time between there and Brook's farm in Kent.

The occasional Loose Women panellist was the one to reach out to Parisi after asking him for fitness advice during her time in Los Angeles and claims she "fell in love at first sight".