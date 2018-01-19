Sharing a sizzling new photo and offering fans a glimpse of her curvy figure, Kelly Brook managed to spark a meltdown on Instagram. Oozing sultry appeal, the British model posed for the camera in a stunning swimsuit in the countryside in Ventura, California.

The printed one-piece, which highlighted her hourglass figure and famous assets perfectly, the open-toed high-heeled boots and the denim jacket hanging from one shoulder added the much-needed drama to her photo.

The model left her soft golden curls flowing on one shoulder as she pierced the camera lens with a sensual look. The natural sunlight and the countryside in the background accentuated the effect of the image, leaving fans drooling over the 38-year-old's charm.

"Ventura California with @randallslavin," she captioned the post, where her fans and followers complimented her "mesmerising" beauty.

"Looks Sooo Gorgeous," wrote one fan, while another said, "You are an ABSOLUTELY MESMERIZING BEAUTY from head to toe!"

"The sun shining in your hair looks great!" Another fan wrote.

One fan went as far to call her "hottest woman on the planet," as another user wrote a short poetry serenading her beauty. "You deserve flowers on your doorstep, and coffee in the morning, you deserve notes left on your dashboard, and ice cream sundaes at 3 am you deserve honesty every day, and to be kissed every hour. you deserve to be reminded how beautiful you are," the message read.

The model recently made a surprising revelation about her breasts on ITV show Loose Women on 5 January. Revealing that she has been experiencing back troubles, she said, "I've been having lots of back problems recently and I went to the doctor and he said, 'I think you might need to lose weight...

"I was like, 'Really?' He was like, 'Yeah you know you've put on quite a lot of weight, up here [motions to breasts].' Because that's where I put it on, on my boobs. So my bras were not supporting me, it's completely thrown my back out."

She added, "So now I'm literally training to try and lose weight off my... so I'm running, but I can't find sports bras so I'm actually just running like this [holding breasts] to try and keep them in place. But it is helping, he says if I strengthen my core it's going to support me better. 5pm at night I'm just laid up and I'm in so much pain..."