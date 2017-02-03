Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway's approach to facts - or "alternative facts", as she likes to call them - has this time led her to reference a massacre that didn't happen.

Conway masterfully deployed the notorious 'Bowling Green Massacre' – notorious because it doesn't exist – when defending Trump's 90-day travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

"I bet it's brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalised and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre," Conway said on MSNBC.

"Most people don't know that because it didn't get covered."

Two Iraqi refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky, were picked up by US authorities a few years ago. In 2013, one was sentenced to life in federal prison, and another for 40 years, for their involvement in IED attacks on US soldiers in Iraq, and also attempting to send weapons and money to al-Qaeda in Iraq.

But a massacre in Bowling Green there was not.

