The 2017 New York Fashion Week has taken over the Big Apple which means models like Kendall Jenner are in top gear. After turning heads at the Tom Ford Spring 2018 show on 6 September, the young social media star spent Friday night with her mother Kris Jenner and elder sister Kim Kardashian at the 2017 Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.

Kendall was named fashion icon of the decade at the event and proved she deserved the honour, attending the event in a stunning Giambattista Valli gown which she paired with emerald jewellery and hot red lip colour.

"[The] digital generation more than ever turns to social media to learn what's next and Kendall has 83 million devoted Instagram followers, many of whom emulate her style," Daily Front Row said of their choice of awardee.

"A fashion icon is someone who influences the look of a generation and Kendall has been making a huge impact on their style."

Following her big night at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, Kendall and Kim then made a dramatic wardrobe change before heading out for the Harper's Bazaar annual Icons party. Both sisters made quite the impression as they posed for cameras.

Kendal opted for sexy glam in a completely sheer black jewel-embellished dress and black high-cut panties that showed off most of the model's derriere.

On the other hand, Kim looked the part of a disco-era diva in a shimmering silver gown with cut outs on the side. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star's icy blonde locks complemented the metallic ensemble which she accessorised with only a matching stole around her neck.