Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson have once again ignited romance rumours as they were reportedly spotted kissing at the stroke of midnight on 31 December.

A video shared by MTO news shows the NBA player pulling the model in for a kiss as they welcomed 2017 at Los Angeles hotspot The Nice Guy.

The Los Angeles Lakers star and 21-year-old Jenner were spotted enjoying each other's company at Drake's star-studded AMAs after-party earlier in November.

"They definitely had a flirty vibe going on and were very intimate," a source told People. "Jordan was extremely attentive towards her and treated her like his girlfriend."

An eyewitness also told E! Online that when 24-year-old Clarkson walked up to Jenner, her "face lit up".

"You could see that they're really into each other and they certainly weren't hiding it," the source said. "They were very touchy-feely!"

Jenner had also celebrated her 21st birthday with a "romantic lunch" with Clarkson in November.

"Kendall Jenner's birthday celebrations continued as she enjoyed lunch with Jordan Clarkson. Jordan wanted to have special time with the birthday girl so they met up for a romantic lunch at trendy LA Italian eatery Jon & Vinny's," a source told HollywoodLife.

"They met along with a few other friends, no sisters and no KUWTK cameras. Kendall enjoyed the lunch and was flattered that Jordan made time for her on her big 21st birthday while he is in the middle of his NBA season," the source added.

Kendall has been linked with A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers), Harry Styles and Chris Brown in the past year.