After months of deafening silence, Kendall Jenner will finally address the controversy surrounding her Pepsi advert in a forthcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Back in April 2017, the 21-year-old model− who is worth an estimated £80m ($104m)−garnered fierce criticism for her involvement in Pepsi's promotional campaign, which featured the TV star settling a Black Lives Matter-style protest by offering a police officer a can of the soft drink.

Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., condemned the ad tweeting: "If only Daddy had known about the power of Pepsi".

The drinks giant pulled the commercial within hours of its debut and issued an apology in which it admitted that it "missed the mark".

Jenner has never commented on the advert's ill-executed message publicly, but fans will soon watch her confiding in older sister Kim Kardashian in a season 14 sneak peek of the E! show.

"It feels like my life is over," a devastated Jenner tells her her sibling. But if she was hoping to be mollycoddled, she was out of luck. The mother of two instead gave her a healthy dose of tough love saying: "You made a mistake".

Kardashian had previously told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Jenner regretted starring in an advert that trivialised race relations and protests against police brutality in the US. "She [Jenner] totally understood at the end of the day and she felt really awful for it," she said. "She just wants to move on from it."

Since the controversy, Jenner's year has gone from bad to worse. In May, she was accused of appropriating Indian culture on an international Vogue cover. In June she was forced to pull her "disrespectful" vintage t-shirt range −which featured the images of iconic figures like of Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Black Sabbath - and last month she was called out by a Brooklyn bar for allegedly being tight-fisted.