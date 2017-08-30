Kendall Jenner put a racy display of her svelte figure as she stripped down to lacy lingerie for her latest photo shoot. The model is the brand ambassador for luxury lingerie brand La Perla and posed for the company's fanciful Fall/Winter 2017 collection inside a "secret garden"-inspired world.

In one of the image, the 21-year-old model and reality star poses in a white tub at the backdrop of a garden in two-piece lacy underwear while looking seductively at the camera. While she looks flawlessly beautiful, many of the social media users accused her of unsuccessfully photoshopping the picture as they noticed something is missing.

"Where's your belly button," one intrigued fans asked the Victoria Secret stunner. Another one advised her to hire a better photo editor in order to avoid embarrassment. "You don't like your belly button," asked another. "I love it but was your belly button edited almost out or is that the material of the outfit?"

The beauty of the La Perla muse, however, was widely appreciated by her followers. "You're so gorgeous, with or without makeup you're still wonderful," a fan gushed about her beauty.

Shot by photographer duo Mert & Marcus, in one of the photos shared on the luxe lingerie brand's Instagram account, Jenner oozed the delicacy of femininity as she donned a fuchsia lace bodysuit. In the racy yet stunning photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star perched on a dining table decorated with fruits bowls and tangles in a colourful leafy and floral background.

"Introducing #LaPerlaFW17 - Through forest boudoirs, where vines creep and wild flowers rule, the enchanted scenery sets the tone for a world of boundless imagination," the lingerie brand captioned the image.

However, not many of the brand's fans appreciated Kendall as the model of the popular brand. "I'll never understand how the most apathetic unsexy model got chosen for this... outside of you know social media presence," one internet user wrote. "This is honestly your worst campaign ever, why you thought to use Kendall I'll never know," added another.