Chelsea are ready to sanction Kenedy's loan move to Newcastle United after the winger fell foul of the hierarchy for his actions that brought disrepute to the club during their pre-season tour of China. But the move is being held up due to Conte's concerns about his current squad's strength in depth.

The Brazilian aimed derogatory comments via his official social media account towards the people of China during the Blues' summer tour. It caused an uproar in the East Asian country and Chelsea were forced to apologise on behalf of the club and the player.

"Kenedy's actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from," Chelsea issued a statement via their official site.

"His behaviour does not represent the entire team and does not align with the club's high expectations and strict requirements of its young players. He has been strongly reprimanded and disciplined," the statement added.

Kenedy was sent home early from their pre-season tour owing to his actions and it is expected that he is not part of the club's plans for the upcoming campaign. Antonio Conte had revealed earlier in the summer that the winger, who can also play in midfield or as a left- back, had to leave the club in order to gain regular first-team experience.

Newcastle are said to be keen to sign him and it was reported earlier that a move was close to being completed. But according to Goal, the transfer has been held up by the Blues boss, who is concerned about the size of his squad at the moment. Conte is said to be waiting for the club to bring in reinforcements before he allows the former Fluminese winger to leave the club this summer.

The Italian coach has made it clear that Chelsea need more signings this summer to add to the four that have arrived at Stamford Bridge thus far. The west London club have allowed 32 players to leave the club either on loan or on a permanent basis this summer. This shortage of players saw Conte being forced to name Kenedy on the bench despite the player not being in the manager's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Drinkwater and Virgil van Dijk are said to be on the manager's radar as he looks to bolster all areas of his squad before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window. Chelsea lost their opening Premier League game of the season against Burnley, and the reigning champions will travel to Wembley to take on title rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their next game on Sunday (20 August).