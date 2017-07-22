Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne believes that Romelu Lukaku will be a massive succcess for arch rivals Manchester United and easily score 20-25 goals in his opening season at the club. The 24-year-old scored a brilliant goal against City in a friendly from a tight angle, blowing up ecstacy among fans speculating that they would be in for a real dip at the title. United went on to win the game 2-0 ahead of their matches against Real Madrid and Barcelona.

De Bruyne is well versed with Lukaku from during his time with the national team where both players have been a regular feature in international tournaments. The Belgian has been in brilliant form last season, scoring 25 league goals, second only to Harry Kane and is expected to add some much-needed power and strength to the United front line.

The 24-year-old is United's second first-team signing of the window, having already completed a deal for Victor Lindelof from Benfica.The striker is believed to have set United back by a fee in the range of £75m ($96.5m). He is said to have signed a five-year contract that includes the option for a further 12-month extension.

Moreover from the latest revelation by their arch rivals, fans will be looking forward for the burly striker to get into his strides quickly and make a march towards securing the ultimate prize.

"I think he'll do very well," said De Bruyne, as quoted by the Mirror. "Everyone knows what his qualities are and he will do what he has to do. There's a lot said about these big transfers, people mock him and other players on social media.

"You know it's there, but you just can't care about that. You just have to do your job and I think he'll score 20 to 25 goals for United a season and that will speak for itself.

"If you see his ratio of goals, it's incredible. He's one of the best in the world and what is he, 24? You can say that about him at that age."