Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said he is happy to stay at "one of the best clubs in the world" after signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne's new deal will run until the end of the 2022/23 season, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Belgium international will earn weekly wages of £280,000 ($390,000) plus £70,000 in bonuses.

The 26-year-old has made 122 appearances for City since joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015. He has played 32 matches in all competitions this season, scoring eight goals.

De Bruyne's contract extension comes after Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho and David Silva all penned new deals earlier this season.

"I am really happy to have signed this new deal," the Belgian told City's official website.

"As I've said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I've felt at home from day one.

"Not only are we winning – we are playing great football. It's a pleasure to be a part of and I'm really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years."

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "Kevin's new deal is great news for our club. He has shown this season how important he is to the team and has been integral in everything we've done so far.

"We are thrilled he has committed his long-term future to Manchester City."

Meanwhile, City are reported to be considering launching a £40m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred.

An ESPN report says manager Pep Guardiola wants to bring in the Brazilian midfielder to provide competition to Fernandinho and serve as a replacement for Yaya Toure, who is expected to leave the club in the summer.

City were linked with a move for Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window but ended their interest over his wage demands, with the Chilean opting to join rivals Manchester United instead.