Kevin De Bruyne could be set for a huge pay rise amid reports his representatives are planning to use Neymar's deal with Paris Saint Germain as a benchmark when they begin negotiations with Manchester City over a new contract.

The Belgian midfielder has been instrumental in City's superb start to the season, racking up seven assists and two goals in 11 games in all competitions, and the club are eager to sit down and thrash out an improved deal for the 26-year-old.

De Bruyne has just under four years left on the six-year deal he signed when he moved to the Etihad from Wolfsburg for £55m (€61.6m) in 2015, as he returned to Premier League after 18 months in Germany.

The playmaker had left Chelsea in January 2014, having barely featured under former manager Jose Mourinho during the first part of the 2013-14 campaign.

The Belgium international's basic salary is thought to be in the region of £6m a year, but his annual pay package rises to £15.6m once bonuses are factored in.

According to Telegraph, however, the Belgian could be set for an even better deal, with his representatives reportedly looking to secure close to the £600,000-a-week salary Neymar receives from PSG.

Including bonuses, the eye-watering amount works out to £32m a year, which makes the Brazilian the best paid footballer in the world.

"In the coming months, I'll meet with City to figure out how to improve and extend his contract," De Bruyne's Patrick De Koster told Radio CRC in Italy. "His salary? I cannot say. But if you think what Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe are being paid [at PSG], you can picture it."

The Belgian provided two assists as his side trounced Stoke City 7-2 last weekend and assisted another as City beat Napoli 2-1 on Tuesday night (17 October) to maintain a 100% record in the Champions League.

Pundits have heaped praise on De Bruyne for his performances this season and City manager Pep Guardiola has also singled out the Belgian for his contribution, but De Koster believes it is premature to consider him among the best players in the world yet.

"He can't expect to win the Ballon d'Or at the moment, he's still far from footballers like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo," said De Koster. "Everything will depend on how much he can achieve with City, there's still a big difference now."