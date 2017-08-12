Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama secured their positions as joint-overnight leaders of the 99th USPGA Championship after severe weather conditions disrupted the second round at Quail Hollow.

Kisner, who already has two PGA Tour victories to his name, carded a round of 67 for the second day running to finish eight-under going into round three. The world No 25 was soon joined at the top of the leaderboard by Japanese number three Matsuyama, who carded a round of 64 despite having his stride broken by the weather.

The threat of lightning in North Carolina meant play was disrupted for almost two hours, but Matsuyama managed to pick up from where he left off at the 15th hole and eventually drew level with American Kisner, who managed to complete his round before the weather took a turn for the worse.

Matsuyama, 25, was three shots behind Kisner at the start of play but raced up the leaderboard with consecutive birdies on 12, 13 and 14 before the threat of thunderstorms caused a suspension in play, with many players now having to complete their rounds on Saturday morning (12 August).

The leading duo were hotly pursued by Jason Day, who finished two shots behind the pair before the hooter sounded and play was suspended for the day due to the fading light. Day ended the day a nose in front of Louis Oosthuizen, who finished on five-under along with Francesco Molinari and Chris Stroud.

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlory managed to keep themselves in the championship for the penultimate day of play but neither look like threatening Kisner and Matsuyama at present. Spieth endured a tough second day, carding a round of 73 to end the round 11-over, one behind McIlroy, who remained bullish over his chances despite being 10 shots behind the leader.

"Kis is on fire right now," said McIlroy. "But take him out of the equation - I feel like I'm still right there in the tournament."

Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood and Dustin Johnson also made the cut for the weekend, but there were a few major casualties on an intermittent day's play. Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Masters Champions Sergio Garcia all failed to make the cut, while Englishman Ross Fisher also failed to qualify for the penultimate round in North Carolina.