Kevin Spacey's estranged brother, Randall Fowler, has spoken up about their abusive father following allegations of sexual abuse against the Oscar-winning actor. Fowler has claimed that he was raped by their "Nazi" father throughout his adolescence.

Randall, who works as a limo driver and Rod Stewart impersonator, told the Daily Mail that he tried to protect his younger brother from the same fate while fearfully growing up in a "house of horrors" under a Jewish-hating father who "brutalised" his family. The 62-year-old also revealed that their mother knew about the abuse.

Thomas Geoffrey Fowler was such an abusive father that they nicknamed him "The Creature", according to Randall. Because of the horrors his father inflicted on him when he was growing up, Randall decided not to have children fearing that they would "inherit the sexual predator gene".

Speaking about Kevin, Randall said that his younger brother is an "empty vessel" who has never had a real relationship with anyone except their mother.

"Neither of us had a chance growing up with two such damaged parents. I went through three marriages and 40 affairs," he said.

As the situation at home was so bad, Kevin tried to "wrap himself in an emotional bubble".

"There was so much darkness in our home, it was beyond belief. It was absolutely miserable," Randall revealed. "Kevin tried to avoid what was going on by wrapping himself in an emotional bubble. He became very sly and smart. He was so determined to try to avoid the whippings that he just minded his Ps and Qs until there was nothing inside. He had no feelings."

This comes just days after Kevin revealed he was gay and publicly apologised to actor Anthony Rapp, who has accused the House Of Cards star of making sexual advances towards him when he was just 14 years old. Kevin was 26 at the time.

"I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years go," Kevin said about the incident involving Rapp. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."