Kevin Spacey's elder brother has said he was sexually abused by the siblings' "violent, neo-Nazi" father as a child.

Randy Fowler, 61, claims that he was raped by his father at the age of 14, and when he found out that a 14-year-old was one of Spacey's accusers, "a chill ran down his spine."

"We grew up with abuse and neglect in a house of horrors. Our violent dad whipped me with a riding crop... I've never had children in case that evil personality could be passed on."

Fowler, speaking out following a string of sexual assault allegations made against the Hollywood actor, said Spacey had been affected by abuse as a child as well as trying to hide his sexuality, turning him into the man that he is today.

In the interview, the Sun says that Randy had been waiting for the moment that sexual assault allegations would emerge.

Spacey has been fired from his roles in the Netflix hit House of Cards amongst other projects following a series of allegations from other actors and film industry professionals that he groped or assaulted them in some way.

Randy Fowler said: "Kevin turned to acting as a little kid. He ditched the name Fowler and created the character of Kevin Spacey to mask a monster. It helped him hide from his demons.

"He struggled with his sexuality, always denying he was gay. On stage he pretended to be somebody else. It gave him power, transformed him."

Spacey's elder brother explained that after the American Beauty actor had turned to the movie industry, it was a ticking "time bomb" and that he sold out to "fame and fortune" to mask the difficulties he had faced when he was younger.

Speaking more about their "violent dad", Fowler said that he had also been a Neo-Nazi, with pictures of swastikas and Hitler in the house.

In addition to losing his place on House of Cards, police in the UK have launched an investigation into the actor of various allegations of abuse.

These came after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp's initial allegation that, as a 14-year-old Spacey had attempted to "seduce" him.

Spacey has said that he was "beyond horrified" to hear about the incident which he couldn't recall, and has since started treatment.