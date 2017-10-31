Netflix could be preparing to cut all ties with actor Kevin Spacey following the announcement that next year's sixth season of House of Cards will be the show's last, with reports that his upcoming Gore Vidal biopic could also be axed by the streaming service.

Industry publication Deadline reports that it has heard that Gore - which stars Spacey as the famously-witty writer - "may be on the chopping block now too", though Netflix has yet to make any official announcement.

Over the weekend, Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp's described to Buzzfeed an incident that took place in 1986, in which he claims Spacey made sexual advances on him after a party when he was just 14-years-old.

"I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually," Rapp said.

In response to the allegation, Spacey issued a statement in which he claims to have no memory of the incident but offered "the sincerest apology" if he did "behave then as he describes".

In the same statement the 58-year-old also came out as gay. It was the move met with widespread condemnation, as it was interpreted by many as an attempt to deflect from the allegations.

Linda Riley, Diva magazine publisher and co-founder of the LGBT Awards, told the BBC: "I felt it was deflecting from the allegations. There's been so many times he could've come out in the past and he hasn't.

"That's his choice but he should've used this time to own the apology, and so to make it about himself instead was disgusting, basically. I find this whole statement quite manipulative if I'm honest, he's tried to acknowledge what he's done, but used the fact he's gay as subterfuge."

In its statement regarding House of Cards, Netflix said it was "deeply troubled" by Rapp's allegations.

Gore has been directed and co-written by One Fine Day and A Midsummer Night's Dream director Michael Hoffman and also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Douglas Booth and Freya Mavor.

The story was to follow a young man who meets Vidal on holiday in Italy.

No release date for the film has been announced.

Filming for House of Card's final season is currently underway. Spacey has two more projects in the pipeline: Billionaire Boys Club, which is based on a true story about a "'get-rich-quick' scam that turns deadly", and Ridley Scott crime drama All the Money in the World.

It's not clear what the allegations against Spacey means for either project.