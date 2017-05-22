Keylor Navas is ready to stay at Real Madrid beyond the end of the season despite recurring reports linking Los Blancos with a summer move for Manchester United star David De Gea. The Costa Rica international warned that he will have no "problem" in competing for his role as he vows to come back stronger than ever to retain the number one.

Navas, 30, was on the verge of moving to Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 as part of the deal that would have seen De Gea making the opposite journey to Real Madrid. However, both transfers collapsed on deadlines as the paperwork didn't arrive at La Liga headquarters on time and Navas was consequently forced to stay to compete with Kiko Casillas.

Navas proved the doubters wrong during the 2015-2016 campaign by helping Real Madrid to conquer the Champions League title. However, his position at the club came under scrutiny again earlier this season after being booed by some fans following a number of disappointing performances.

Reports in Spain have since claimed that Real Madrid have earmarked the signing of a new keeper as a top priority for the coming summer transfer window.

Chelsea number one Thibaut Courtois was said to be on their radar but Marca reported last month that De Gea has finally been the chosen one.

The Spanish publication reported Los Blancos have already agreed to personal terms with the Manchester United number one ahead of completing a deal worth around €75m (£64.8m, $84.4m).

Navas was expected to leave the club in that case but the former Levante keeper has since recovered his best form to help Real Madrid to conquer La Liga title and reach the Champions League final. Some in Spain are now saying that Los Blancos should reconsider whether it's necessary to break the bank for the Manchester United number one.

And now Navas has added more fuel to the debate after claiming that whatever happens – and whoever comes – he will continue at Real Madrid next season.

"I don't think about leaving. I have three years left on my contract. I'm will return next season stronger than ever. My target is clear, I will keep working to take every challenge as it comes. I have no problem in competing [with other keepers] as I have always done," Navas said as quoted by AS after another impressive performance in his side's 2-0 victory over Malaga.

"In my life I have always put everything in the hands of God, some will say that I do not deserve to be here but I feel the same person when they speak badly and when they speak well about me."

The victory over Malaga saw Real Madrid lifting the La Liga title for the first time since 2012. Navas appeared in the celebration with his head shaved to dedicate the victory to children fighting cancer.

"I pray to God for all of them, that they can recover from their illness. For all of the kids fighting cancer. For their families, for those who continue fighting. This title is for them," Navas said.