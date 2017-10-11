Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is set to miss Real Madrid's La Liga trip to Getafe this weekend and is also in doubt for the subsequent Champions League visit of Tottenham Hotspur after the club provided an update on the injury he sustained while away on international duty.

Navas started in Costa Rica's 1-1 draw against Honduras in San Jose on Saturday (7 October), but suffered a suspected thigh problem and later withdrew from Oscar Ramirez's squad before the final 2018 World Cup qualifier against Panama.

The Costa Rican Football Federation said that the 30-year-old had felt an issue in his right leg and that subsequent examinations showed he had a "soft tissue strain in his hamstring muscle".

He promptly returned to Madrid and worked out indoors on Tuesday while the rest of his teammates trained outside.

Addressing Navas' injury in a medical report released via their official website on Wednesday afternoon, Real Madrid revealed that he had been diagnosed with a swollen adductor muscle in his right groin following tests at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital.

They said his recovery would continue to be assessed, although did not offer any clues as to how much time he might miss.

There are a few injury issues persisting within the Real Madrid squad at present, with Gareth Bale also set to miss the Madrid derby clash at Getafe and potentially both Group H meetings with former club Tottenham due to a calf injury that forced him to sit out both of Wales' final qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

Right-back Dani Carvajal is currently sidelined with a viral pericardium infection, while Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is still recovering from a partial tear of the adductor muscle tendon in his right leg. However, Theo Hernandez (dislocated shoulder), Marcelo and Karim Benzema (both hamstring) have all returned to fitness during the international break.

Toni Kroos has trained as normal after being released from the Germany squad to recover from a rib injury and the knock Marco Asensio picked up during Spain's 1-0 win in Israel is not thought to be serious.

Giving an overview of Wednesday's training session, Real said: "The week's training continued this evening at Real Madrid City. The team completed the session alongside the youth teamers from Real Madrid Castilla in a session where the main focus was ball work. Kovacic, Bale and Carvajal continued their recovery processes whilst Keylor Navas and Luca [Zidane] trained using the indoor facilities.

"The Madridista players started with a warm up before focusing on training using the ball and pressing drills. They rounded it off with a game on reduced size pitches. [Jesus] Vallejo, [Borja] Mayoral and [Dani] Ceballos, who all played for the Spain Under-21 side on Tuesday night, trained out on the pitch and on the indoor facilities."