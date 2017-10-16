Keylor Navas is in line to return to action for the Champions League visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night (17 October) with the Real Madrid number number one able to complete the last two training sessions with the rest of his available teammates.

However, the clash with Spurs is still expected to come too soon for Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal, Mateo Kovacic and Luca Zidane as the four players remained on the sidelines during Monday's workout.

Navas, 30, missed Saturday's 2-1 victory over Getafe after suffering a groin injury during the recent international break while on duty with Costa Rica.

Kiko Casilla took his place in Zinedine Zidane's starting line-up at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez as a late winner from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Los Blancos close the gap on Barcelona at the top of La Liga to five points, with the Catalans held to a draw by Atletico Madrid.

However, Navas was able to train on Sunday and Monday with the rest of the squad and looks likely to recover his place in the line-up when Real Madrid welcome Tottenham on Tuesday night.

"All ready for the Champions League match against Tottenham. Real Madrid completed the last training session before welcoming the English team for match day three game of the Group Stage (Tuesday 8:45pm CEST). Zidane had all the squad available apart from Luca, who worked inside and Kovacic, Carvajal and Bale, who continue with their recovery processes," the club confirmed in its official website.

"With a large media presence, the Whites began by combining rondos with short sprints. Under-19s goalkeeper Moha trained with the first team in a session that featured ball work and ended with finishing on goal."

Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Luka Modric and Isco were rested at Getafe as Zidane rotated his squad in order to have them fresh for the visit of Tottenham.

Varane and Casemiro didn't even make the squad while Isco played just the last 20 minutes of the game as Real Madrid were looking to score a goal to win the game.

But the four players trained on Monday and should all start on Tuesday alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid will looking to secure all three three points to consolidate their place as Group H leaders, currently level on six points with Tottenham themselves.