Real Madrid number one Keylor Navas is expected to be sidelined for the visit of Eibar on Sunday (22 October) after suffering a recurrence of his recent muscle injury during the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper originally picked up the problem during Costa Rica's clash against Honduras on 7 October and consequently withdrew from the squad for the following World qualifier against Panama.

Real then revealed that the former Levante number one had been diagnosed with a "swollen adductor muscle in his right groin" following tests conducted when he returned to Spain.

Navas missed the 2-1 victory over Getafe on Saturday 14 October as a result and was considered a doubt for the visit of Tottenham.

However, the keeper managed to recover in time for the Champions League clash and completed the full 90 minutes as Real were held by last season's Premier League runners-up.

Navas played a crucial role to deny Tottenham all the three points, making a couple of great saves to deny Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen late on. However, the Real 'keeper missed Thursday's training session and scans have revealed that he suffered a recurrence of the injury during the clash with Spurs.

"Following tests carried out on Keylor Navas, he has been diagnosed with an injury to his right adductor muscle. His recovery will continue to be monitored," Real Madrid confirmed through an official statement.

Los Blancos have not set a timeframe on Navas's recovery but deputy stopper Kiko Casilla is likely to take his place in the Sunday's clash with Eibar and as well in the Copa del Rey trip to Fuenlabrada to be played four days later. Nevertheless, prior to Navas' injury, Zinedine Zidane was already expected to make plenty of changes for the game with Fuenlabrada and give a chance to his fringe players.

The news represents a fresh concern for Zidane, with third choice goalkeeper Luca Zidane also on the sidelines alongside Gareth Bale, Mateo Kovacic and Dani Carvajal. The quartet missed the draw with Tottenham due to varying fitness problems and neither of them are expected to recover in time to face Eibar on Sunday.

"Real Madrid have completed their second training session in preparation for this Sunday's clash with Éibar (8:45pm CEST). Zidane's men carried out a session dominated by high-intensity ball work, which saw the madridista coach call on Castilla players Manu Hernando, Óscar and Tejero, and Moha from the Under-19s," the club said.

"The Whites completed a range of control and passing exercises before splitting into two teams to practise possession and pressing, and finishing off the session with games on reduced-size pitches. Bale was out on the pitch for the second day in a row, training separately from the group as he continues work on his recovery. Luca also trained out on the pitch following a specific workout, while Kovacic and Carvajal both continued with their respective recovery programs."