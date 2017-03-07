UFC interim lightweight title challenger Khabib Nurmagomedov has issued an apology to his fans, the promotion and Tony Ferguson after cancelling his fight with the latter at UFC 209.

The Dagestani fighter was scheduled to take on Ferguson for the interim lightweight title in the co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on 4 March. However, the fight between the pair had to be cancelled after Nurmagomedov was rushed to the local hospital in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Nurmagomedov's fight with Ferguson was called off due to "weight management medical issues" after the former fell ill when he was in the process of cutting down his weight to 155 pounds.

The 28-year-old has confirmed that he is in a good shape now, but has refused as to when he will return to the octagon.

"Whoever you are or whatever you do, you'll get only what God prescribed for you. AlhamduliLlah for everything God gifted me for my 28 years, I got much more than I asked. I know that many people was waiting for this fight and I fail the," Nurmagomedov posted on his official Instagram account.

"Want to bring my apologies for all my fans, UFC and my opponent Tony. My health is fine now, thanks God. These tough testing only makes me stronger. Thank everyone for the support."

UFC president Dana White raised concerns over Nurmagomedov's future after he was forced to withdraw from the fight at UFC 209 due to a failed weight cut. It is for the third time that the fight between "The Eagle" and Ferguson has been called off and White is uncertain another fight between the pair.

"I don't know where to go from here. I don't know what to do. I've got to see how this whole thing plays out," White said, as quoted by Fox Sports.

"This reminds me of [Jon] Jones-[Daniel] Cormier, the fight that's always supposed to happen and never happens. I don't know what to do next. I've got to see what happens tomorrow and go from there."