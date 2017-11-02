Walking the streets of London ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§

Pregnant Faryal Makhdoom is continuing to repair herself following a very public marriage split from British boxer Amir Khan in August, sharing a snap of herself taking to the streets of London on Instagram last night (1 November).

The 26-year-old budding entrepreneur – who has thrown herself into work for her eponymous beauty brand Faryal Cosmetics – looked gorgeous in a casual, trendy outfit while wearing her wedding ring in the social media post.

Sporting a khaki green cut-out shirt with black leggings, brown boots and a peach-hued Chanel bag with her long raven tresses falling around her shoulders, Makhdoom showed off her natural beauty with a toned down make-up look.

She captioned the city shot: "Walking the streets of London."

Many of Makhdoom's 812K fans were quick to praise her more natural appearance, with one person telling her: "Definitely looking better without lots of makeup x".

Another put: "Wow, looking beautiful as always! I wish everyone would have a chance to see you more this way. ⚘".

A third added: "Looking so gorgeous and pretty especially ur hairstyle".

Other eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out Makhdoom's obvious accessories – her giant diamond engagement and wedding rings.

One person asked her: "Why are you still wearing your wedding ring?" as another answered the question for her, stating: "probably because she will stay loyal until the final signature on papers are done for a divorce."

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom
Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom attend the BT Sport Industry Awards at Battersea Evolution on April 27, 2017 in London, England Getty

Makhdoom, who is embracing life as a working single mother to daughter Lamaisah, recently hit back at online trolls after being accused of disobeying Islam over her Halloween costume this week.

The mother of one received a cold reception for dressing up as supervillain Poison Ivy with dramatic make-up and a long red wig.

Some fans accused her of going against the teachings of Islam by embracing Halloween, which grew out of pagan traditions.

"You're a role model to so many young Muslims. May Allah swt guide you and us," one person wrote while another said: "As a Muslim, u shouldn't really dress up but looks alright."

Others flocked to her defence, with one stating: "What's in celebrating Halloween? It's not a sin. Like u just some creepy makeup and costume that's it. Duh."

As the debate raged on, the pregnant model, who previously admitted that she was "not a perfect Muslim", took to the comments section to tell fans that she was simply having a bit of fun. "It's a Halloween look guys. It's not an everyday party look lol. Please relax," she said.

