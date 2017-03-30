Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom split in 2013, but according to the former Lakers star, the writing was on the wall for his marriage for years. Speaking to Us Weekly, the 37-year-old admitted that although he initially tried to hide his addiction from his wife, she caught him using cocaine.

"Around two years before we split up [2011], I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me," he said. "She was disappointed. So was I. The sad thing about it is, I don't know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me."

The fallen sportsman said that Kim Kardashian's younger sister eventually learned to tolerate his vice.

"She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I'm not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word," he continued. "Tolerated would be a better word."

Odom added that drug abuse was not the only issue that Kardashian had to deal with. His numerous extra-marital activities soon came to light.

"B*****s and thots came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn't the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants," he said.

Back in January Odom admitted that his drug binge at a Nevada brothel in October 2015 was "basically committing suicide" because he was in a dark place. Kardashian and other members of her family rushed to be by his side as he fought for life at a Las Vegas hospital after he was found unresponsive at Love Ranch South in Pahrump.

He lamented during an appearance on The Doctors: "Did I feel ashamed about some of the choices I made? I was basically just committing suicide."

After sticking by him during his recovery, Kardashian put their divorce on hold. Their divorce was later finalised in December 2016 and she has since found love with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.