A 14-year-old championship winning kickboxer has died after collapsing during a fight in Leeds. Scott Marsden was taken to hospital in critical condition after needing medical attention in the ring during a fight for the English title on 11 March.

Scott, who previously won a 50kg gold title at the World Kickboxing Association (WKA) finals in Spain in 2015, was placed on the canvas at the Alexandra Mill, Morley by medical staff after it became apparent he needed assistance.

The Marsden's All Styles Kickboxing Club, where the teenager was a member, has since confirmed the teenager has died from his injuries. West Yorkshire Police said they are not treating his death as suspicious and an investigation is underway to determine a cause of death.

A statement from the Marsden's ALL Styles Kickboxing Club said: "There was no way to foresee the fight ending in such a way as at no point were either ever in any overwhelming danger from each other

"The cards showed only one point between them in a very close shot-for-shot fight which could have gone either way on the score cards. Everyone is still in shock as there were simply no signs to suggest the fight needed to be stopped.

"The referee stepped in to protect Scott as soon as he could, which meant Scott did not hit the canvas and was laid down and straight into recovery position."

A crowd funding page set up by family friend Charlotte Rowlett has since raised more than £1,000 ($1,200). A message on the JustGiving page reads: "Everything Scotty did he did with passion and a confidence that was a pleasure to behold, he was the most wonderful, talented boy and the loss of him will leave a hole in so many people's lives.

"Scott was not only a kickboxer though, he is a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin and a friend.

"No amount of money can take away the pain his family are feeling today and always, but no family should ever have to cater for coping with the loss of a 14-year-old boy, with his whole life ahead of him."

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: "At 1.20pm on Sunday 12 March, police were contacted by medical staff at Leeds General Infirmary reporting a 14-year-old boy who was in a critical condition after collapsing during an organised kickboxing contest at Alexandra Mill, Morley, on Saturday night.

"The boy has sadly since been pronounced dead. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and inquiries are being carried out into the circumstances for a report to the coroner.

"We are in contact with the family and are offering them every support at what is understandably a very difficult time for them. They have asked that the media respect their privacy at this time."