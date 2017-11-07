X Factor judge Simon Cowell had a surprising revelation to make as he weighed in on the ongoing sex abuse scandal that has rocked Hollywood.

The music mogul addressed the mounting allegations of rape and sexual harassment against showbiz's top guns at The Music Industry Trusts Award in London on Monday, 6 November, which also marked his first appearance since his health scare last month.

Having spent nearly a lifetime in the industry, Cowell had some shocking personal accounts to share.

"Look, I have grown up in the music business," the 58-year-old talent show host said, adding, "Even as a kid I was put in situations when I was first working you know, it's not a very nice business."

In the past month alone, top actors and actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Olivia Munn and Anthony Rapp, have come forward to reveal their ordeals, exposing well-known faces of the industry.

However, with more and more people choosing to speak, Cowell believes that it would lead to a change.

"Well, I do (think there will be change) actually to be honest with you," the English reality TV host said, according to The Sun.

"People get what they deserve. That's all I'm going to say," he added.

Cowell's latest red carpet appearance comes after his horror fall at his London mansion on the morning of 27 October after suffering from low blood pressure. The music reality TV boss was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, forcing him to miss the first week of X Factor's live shows.

However, on Monday night, Cowell appeared to be in good spirits as he stepped out in his signature trouser-and-Cuban-heels look for the charity event in aid of Nordoff Robbins and Brit Trust.

Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson were among the other A-listers in attendance.