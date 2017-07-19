Tottenham have confirmed that defender Kieran Trippier has signed a new five-year contract.

The 26-year-old England international has extended his current contract by two years in a deal worth an estimated £70,000 ($91,000) per week.

Trippier joined Spurs from Burnley for £3.5m in 2015 and broke into the first-team in the second half of last season, starting crucial games such as the north London derby against Arsenal and the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

The full-back made 12 league appearances in all last campaign and made his England debut in a 3-2 friendly defeat against France in June.

He will be offered the chance to make the right-back spot his own at Spurs after Kyle Walker joined Manchester City for an initial fee of £45m last week.

"I'm delighted with the new deal, it's a great achievement for myself and I'm just delighted to get it signed now and get stuck in with pre-season," Trippier told Spurs' official website.

"Obviously I was raring to go all last season and the season before, I was just waiting for my opportunities. If I get the opportunity to play even more, I will grab it with both hands and I won't look back.

"I've learnt a lot for example in the Europa League and Champions League, playing with the players they have here and the manager also.

"It's been a great experience and I've progressed a lot and I have to thank my manager and teammates for that. At the back end of last season, I was really enjoying it. I didn't want it to end."

Along with Walker, Tottenham have sold Nabil Bentaleb, Clinton N'Jie and Federico Fazio this summer and are yet to make any new signings.

England international Eric Dier has been linked with a £60m move to Manchester United, who are in the market for a defensive midfielder.