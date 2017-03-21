CBS and Warner Bros Television have renewed two seasons of The Big Bang Theory. According to The Hollywood Reporter, co-stars Mayim Bialik (who plays Amy) and Melissa Rauch (who plays Bernadette) are still without contracts, but are expected work out a new deal soon.

As previously reported, actors Jim Parsons ( who plays Sheldon), Johnny Galecki (Leonard) and Kaley Cuoco (Penny) have volunteered to take a small pay cut of $100,000 per episode each, to help boost the contracts for Bialik and Rauch, who will get approximately $365,764 a episode.

However, not all fans are thrilled about the renewal newsand they took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Their lash out is mostly due to show's dragged content and overstaying its welcome on the TV screens.

A user questioned, "Oh my god big bang theory was renewed for 2 more seasons how how how how how" Another user had a bleak reaction to the news and wrote, "The Big Bang Theory has been renewed for two more seasons. That makes me wanna drink bleach with a rat poison chaser"

"Every time the big bang theory gets renewed I die a little inside," said a fan. A user went as far as urging to kill off the lead character and commented, "The Big Bang Theory was just renewed for *two* more seasons, I'm tired of TBT, kill Sheldon!!!!" One user bought up hit NBC sitcom Friends and noted, "The Big Bang Theory got renewed for seasons 11 AND 12?! Damn. Who do they think they are, the cast of Friends?

Check out all the tweets below:

However, there are some fans who welcomed the TBBT renewal news. One fan tweeted, "Also, the fact that 'the big bang theory' has been renewed for TWO MORE seasons is life ❤️" Another showed his excitement by saying, "I am so excited that Big Bang Theory was renewed for at least another 2 seasons!!!"

Previously, show's co-creator Chuck Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter, idea of season 10 being the last is a ridiculous question. "I never imagined nine [seasons] and here we are. I'm not going to presume to know how many years this has because it's ridiculous for me to guess."

"It's already gone beyond my wildest dreams so anything beyond this ... as long as everybody is having a good time and we're making a show we're proud of ... then it's worth continuing," Lorre added.