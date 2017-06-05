A Republican member of Congress responded to the London Bridge attacks by suggesting that anyone suspected to be an "Islamic radical" should be hunted down and murdered.

In his Facebook post, Louisiana Representative Clay Higgins said "all of Christendom...is at war with Islamic horror".

Higgins, a former law enforcement officer, said: "Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbours these heathen animals. Not a single radicalised Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter."

"Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied. Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down. Hunt them, identify them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all. -Captain Clay Higgins," he continued.

Mother Jones noted that is unclear whether the congressman's proposal to deny assistance to any nation that harbours "these heathen animals" would apply to nations where terrorists have committed these attacks, including the UK, France, Spain or Indonesia.

Higgins' spokesman confirmed the Facebook post was authentic in an email to Mother Jones. "Rep Higgins is referring to terrorists. He's advocating for hunting down and killing all of the terrorists. This is an idea all of America & Britain should be united behind," said campaign spokesman Chris Comeaux.

The Facebook post, which has thousands of likes and comments, was accompanied by a photo taken during the attack.

The photo shows a man with canisters strapped to his body lying on the ground while another man hovers over him. Three attackers rammed a van into pedestrians and later knifed people at Borough Market on Saturday (3 June). The attack left at least seven dead and dozens injured.

The GOP congressman's remarks were similar to those made on Fox News by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and Daily Mail contributor Katie Hopkins, who called for internment camps. In an appearance on Fox and Friends, Farage said that "if there is not action, then the calls for internment will grow".

Later, Hopkins said she supported the idea of internment camps. "We do need internment camps. Before, I would have bought the idea that this gets more people radicalised—you know, that's not the solution. But we've gone beyond the tipping point. This country cannot take another attack."

Clayton Morris, a host of the show, later clarified that the network did not support internment camps and found the idea "reprehensible".