Emily Ratajkowski has wowed her 15.5 million followers with her latest Instagram post, as she modelled swimwear for Inamorataswim.

The 26-year-old model posed in a beige cut-out polka dot on piece for the arty shoot among a tree's shadows, captioning the shot: "Sneak peek @inamorataswim".

Ratajkowski oozed 1950s pin-up vibes in the high-rise swimsuit as she stood outside for snap, and fans went wild over it.

One person commented: "What a beautiful women " as someone else said: "Gorgeous as always".

A third added: "Killed it @emrata ".

The Blurred Lines model's latest snap comes as a flesh-baring photo of her as become a source of controversy.

Viacom has been hit with a lawsuit by a photographer who claims that the company jacked his photo of the model-actress, according to court papers seen by The Wrap.

New York-based photographer Steve Sands has claimed that Viacom made unauthorised use of his photo of Ratajkowski wearing lingerie, in a suit filed in federal court in New York this week.

The photo was said to be published on the website MTV.it in an article titled "Emily Ratajkowski: HOT Pictures."

The lawsuit said: "Sands is the author of the Photograph and has at all time been the sole owner of all right, title and interest in and to the Photograph, including the copyright therein.

"Viacom did not license the Photograph from Plaintiff for its website, nor did Viacom have plaintiff's permission or consent to publish the photograph on its website."

The latest controversy surrounding Ratajkowski's work comes as the model hit out at rapper Tyga for using her content without permission.

She tweeted earlier this week: "Fyi not in tygas video he posted an edit using footage I did for a lookbook 4 + years ago and has since deleted it".

Tyga tweeted her back with: "I used old footage of u (as a fan) that I thought matched the vibe of my song.. 4 the culture. @emrata."

He added: "It's no different than when n***** hung pics on the wall.. I deleted it cuz u was spamming my comments.. I don't want no smoke @emrata".